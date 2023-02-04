First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

BATS:SMMD opened at $59.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.