First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,107 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,114 shares of company stock worth $9,120,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Shares of BKR opened at $31.37 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

