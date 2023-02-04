First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

KXI opened at $59.96 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

