First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $979,000 Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 408.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in DTE Energy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE stock opened at $112.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

