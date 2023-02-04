First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $992,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Hologic by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after buying an additional 256,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Hologic stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

