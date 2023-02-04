First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 2,055.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,907 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $568,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 107.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 304,666 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 26.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of MTTR opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 173.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTTR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

In other news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,554.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,459.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 538,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,459.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

