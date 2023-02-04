First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

