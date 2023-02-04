First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FDIS opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $82.28.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.