First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.87.

Paylocity stock opened at $218.99 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $253.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

