First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,688 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.34. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.94.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

