First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 363 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REYN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,789,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,096 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 208.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 202,244 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,775,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,285,000 after acquiring an additional 176,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,253 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of REYN opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.45. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

