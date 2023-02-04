First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,270 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Bruker by 4.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 6.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $72.52 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bruker news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.