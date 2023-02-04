First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $368,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IYY stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $114.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.10.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.