First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after acquiring an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,850,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $143,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $16.28 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 154.92% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

