First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BDN stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 245.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.