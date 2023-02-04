First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,408 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

