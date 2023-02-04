First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 55.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 143.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

MIDD stock opened at $160.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.82. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Middleby had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $992.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $229,983. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

