First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WES. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.79. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $837.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.43 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 35.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

