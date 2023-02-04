First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,206 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 381,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 96,147 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 159.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,057,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,947 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

