First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,331,000 after purchasing an additional 760,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,013,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,918,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.9 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.