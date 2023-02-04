First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,317 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 689.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 53.2% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 81,206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 286.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,062,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,622 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Stories

