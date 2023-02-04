First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,081 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 539,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 484,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 398,233 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 79,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 125,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $50.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

