First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,424 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,250,000 after purchasing an additional 543,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 696,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after acquiring an additional 311,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares during the period. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,626 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $68.46.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

