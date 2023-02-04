First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,688 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 28.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,453 shares of company stock worth $447,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Price Performance

BL stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $93.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.