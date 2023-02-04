First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,159 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,159 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVMD. Column Group LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 31.3% during the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 4,395,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,112,000 after buying an additional 512,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 165.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 298,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after buying an additional 251,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 974.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 231,670 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 829.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

