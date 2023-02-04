First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,788 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 708,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 121,674 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAKE stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. Research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.