First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,828 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

DFIV opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

