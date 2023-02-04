First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,163 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $81,253,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HF Sinclair Price Performance

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

