First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 382 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

