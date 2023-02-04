First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,007,000 after buying an additional 58,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,308,000 after buying an additional 190,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,025,000 after buying an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

NYSE HUN opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

