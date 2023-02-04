First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,670 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.29 million. Research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.