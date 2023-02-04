First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 712 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $549.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.80.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 68.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCFT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

