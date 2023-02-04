First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,516 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.36%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

