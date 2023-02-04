First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 29.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCFC. Piper Sandler cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

