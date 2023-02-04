First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Trading Down 4%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.58 and last traded at $66.87. 238,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 501,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.65.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96.

