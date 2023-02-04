First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $124.48 and last traded at $124.94. Approximately 102,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 81,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.15.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average of $114.23.

