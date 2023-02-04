First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Stock Price Down 2%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN – Get Rating) shares were down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.87 and last traded at $57.30. Approximately 252,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 205,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.44.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22.
