First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.34 and last traded at $48.67. Approximately 879,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 751,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02.

