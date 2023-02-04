First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.58. Approximately 300,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 307,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

