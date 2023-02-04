Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of FOCS opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $519.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,098,000 after buying an additional 203,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,326,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,535,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after acquiring an additional 335,492 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

