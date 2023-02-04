Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.32, but opened at $13.06. Ford Motor shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 27,643,705 shares.
The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor
Institutional Trading of Ford Motor
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 14.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Trading Down 7.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
About Ford Motor
Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.
Featured Articles
