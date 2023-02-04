Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.32, but opened at $13.06. Ford Motor shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 27,643,705 shares.

The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 14.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

