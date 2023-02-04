Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRE. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($35.33) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.4 %

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €27.11 ($29.47) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.93. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($86.96).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

