Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Insider Activity

Gladstone Investment Trading Down 3.0 %

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $39,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,422.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $465.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Stories

