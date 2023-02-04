Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 575 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 575 ($7.10) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

GLEN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 520 ($6.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.03) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.65) target price on Glencore in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.90) target price on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 616.36 ($7.61).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 554.50 ($6.85) on Thursday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 548.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.06 billion and a PE ratio of 571.65.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.