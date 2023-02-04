Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GLEN. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.34) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.65) target price on Glencore in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.03) target price on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 520 ($6.42) target price on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 616.36 ($7.61).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 554.50 ($6.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £71.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 571.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 548.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 506.86. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.22).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

