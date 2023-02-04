Glencore’s (GLEN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.34) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s current price.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 600 ($7.41) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.03) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.92) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($7.10) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 616.36 ($7.61).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 554.50 ($6.85) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 548.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506.86. The stock has a market cap of £71.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 571.65. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

