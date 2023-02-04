Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,952.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,486 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,893.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,806,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $561,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,638 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 45,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,867.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

