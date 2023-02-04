Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.09

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.09 and traded as high as $24.33. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF shares last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 91,545 shares trading hands.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $132.77 million, a PE ratio of -140.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s payout ratio is presently -64.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF ( NASDAQ:AIQ Get Rating ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,042 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.70% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.