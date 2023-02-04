Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.95. 3,046,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 3,235,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73.

