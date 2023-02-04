Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.44. Approximately 25,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 44,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.